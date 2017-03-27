Is Deadshot better than Deadpool? Whose the latest cast member to be made a series regular in the sixth season of Arrow? Which Marvel Cinematic Universe TV character does James Gunn want to bring to space? What if there’s more to Wonder Woman‘s superpowers than meets the eye? Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director’s cut? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

ScreenRant has 15 reasons why Deadshot from Suicide Squad is better than Marvel Comics’ mercenary Deadpool.

James Gunn reveals he had much more creative freedom on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 than the first film.

This cover for Secret Empire takes a cue from Where’s Waldo and hid a Hydra agent somewhere in this fight.

Doctor Strange has officially ended its theatrical box office run in the United States for a final total of $232 million.

Prepare to meet "Marvel’s #Inhumans" in @IMAX cinemas starting on Sep. 1, followed by the full 8 episode series on @ABCNetwork this fall. pic.twitter.com/bNIdgXKtzD — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 26, 2017

Inhumans gets a slightly different logo and confirmation of when the show will debut on IMAX screens this year.

Katie Cassidy will now be a series regular as Black Siren for the upcoming sixth season of Arrow in the fall.

Check out a gallery of colorful international posters for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 inspired by vintage concert posters.

Heroic Hollywood has 10 lingering questions on the TV side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leading up to The Defenders.

One Reddit user decided to have some fun by having Deadpool take over a new Spider-Man: Homecoming poster.

Speaking with Fandango, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn says he’d like to bring Kingpin into space.

Since all the Justice League superheroes got their own teasers before the latest trailer, one fan gave Superman one.

Jessica Henwick had a hard time deciding whether she should be in Iron Fist or not due to casting controversy.

World’s Finest Online stumbled upon the first image from the forthcoming Batman and Harley Quinn animated movie.

ScreenRant has a theory about Wonder Woman and her superpowers after seeing a certain shot in Justice League.

Boss Logic created this Justice League teaser poster imagining if Armie Hammer was Green Lantern on the team.

James Gunn confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be the director’s cut since no one made him change it.

Kotokukiya has unveiled a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 statue with Baby Groot hitching a ride on Star-Lord.

This Spider-Gwen costume patterned wallet should help keep any webbing from getting on your credits cards or cash.

This cool Batman: Arkham Knight statue is based on the skin inspired by Frank Miller’s Dark Knight Returns.

Tamashii Nations has an SH Figuarts Iron Man Mark 2 figure with a Hall of Armor piece on the way this August.