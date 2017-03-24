Are the old versions and new versions of Thor, Iron Man and other Marvel heroes teaming up in the comics? How many times has Wolverine slashed his claws through the whole X-Men franchise? Why did Inglourious Basterds star Brad Pitt turn down playing Cable in Deadpool 2? Want to see a fanmade post-credits scene for Logan featuring Deadpool? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a closer look at the new Thanos maquette that’s coming from Sideshow Collectibles in the not too distant future.

Comic Book Resources runs through 15 comic books that made them cry, including the death of Damian Wayne.

Marvel’s Generations comic arc will have new versions of Thor, Iron Man and more fighting alongside the old ones.

Find out some things you maybe didn’t know about Guardians of the Galaxy character Yondu in this Marvel 101 video.

Batman, Superman, Deadpool, Rey, Neo, Optimus Prime and more all fight in this epic animated battle.

Iron Fist co-star Jessica Henwick offered a correction to co-creator Roy Thomas after his comments about backlash.

In case you missed all the hype over the past two days, there’s a new Justice League trailer coming tomorrow.

Rob Liefeld continued his praise for casting Zazie Beetz as Domino, mostly due to her chemistry with Ryan Reynolds.

