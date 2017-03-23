Have you ever wanted to see Deadpool sing in a bar just like Gaston in Beauty and the Beast? Which Supergirl guest star just got upgraded to a series regular? When is the next trailer for Justice League arriving? What would Michael Shannon look like as Cable? Is Chris Evans up for more Captain America after Avengers: Infinity War? Will Guardians of the Galaxy 2 get you pregnant? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Supergirl shows up to deal with her jerk of a cousin in a new trailer for the fighting game sequel Injustice 2.

Arrow has hit yet another series low in ratings as viewers keep turning away from the series in its fifth season.

ScreenRant runs through 15 weaknesses that you didn’t know Superman had besides the usual Kryptonite pieces.

Katie McGrath has been upgraded to a series regular on Supergirl, so we’ll be seeing much more of Lena Luthor.

Here’s a promo for the next episode of Arrow, where Oliver calls on the Bratva to help take down Prometheus.

Logan director James Mangold criticizes tentpole movies for basically being two hour trailers for another movie.

New Justice League posters and footage teasers are making their way online before a new trailer arrives on Saturday.

Iron Fist co-creator is only vaguely aware of whitewashing complaints about the Marvel show and doesn’t seem to care.

