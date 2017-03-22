Which comics inspired or influenced the Wonder Woman movie? What does James Gunn think of the Howard the Duck movie from 1986? What’s the official rating the MPAA gave Wonder Woman? What other Marvel character would Anthony Mackie like to play? Which MCU star helped Sacha Dhawan land a role on Iron Fist? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a glimpse of Abra Kadabra in the promo for the next episode of Supergirl, coming to The CW next week.

James Gunn is a big fan of Howard the Duck, but like many people, he thinks the 1986 film adaptation really sucks.

ScreenRant remembers 15 times when Thor, the god of thunder, lost his mighty hammer Mjolnir in Marvel Comics.

Anne Dudek (House M.D.) has been cast in the recurring role of Tracy Brand in an upcoming episode of The Flash.

The timeline gets rewritten in a preview for “Doomworld”, the next episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.

Iron Fist star Sacha Dhawan credits Benedict Cumberbatch with helping him land the role of Davos in the show.

In the Framework, allegiances will be shifted. Prepare for a new world order. #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/Wxr388dmbD — Agents of SHIELD (@AgentsofSHIELD) March 21, 2017

Agents of SHIELD released some new propaganda posters as the Framework sets out to hunt down Inhumans.

Stephen Amell may again be teasing the return of Deathstroke in an image that he posted from the set of Arrow.

