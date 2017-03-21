Want to know how to make a standing LEGO Batman Movie cake? Why are some people freaking out about Wonder Woman not having armpit hair in the latest movie trailer? How would Gal Gadot pitch Wonder Woman to skeptical boys? Will Deadpool 3 be an X-Force movie? How many times did Jay Baruchel watch Batman v Superman last year? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This extensive video shows you how to make The LEGO Batman Movie cake that will rock your kid’s birthday.

Whoever the villain is in the fourth season of The Flash, it won’t be another speedster like our hero this time.

The Russo brothers will be producing a TV series adaptation of the Valiant superhero comic Quantum & Woody.

Jay Baruchel says his second favorite film of 2016 was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the director’s cut.

Marvel wants to remind you of the huge resurgence of X-Men comics that they have coming to shelves later this year.

Black Bolt is on the run from police in footage from the Inhumans set as production continues down in Hawaii

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the latest cover story for Empire, and they debuted some new photos from the movie.

Anthony Mackie thinks a more overt crossover between Marvel Studios movies and TV shows wouldn’t work.

