Why did Mads Mikkelsen walk out of his Fantastic Four audition? Why did Tyler Mane come back as Sabretooth in any other X-Men movies? How big will J.K. Simmons‘ role as Commissioner Gordon be in Justice League? Is Henry Cavill hinting that someone has already been cast as a Green Lantern? Want to be an extra in Fox’s new X-Men show? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new TV spot for Logan tries to convince some moviegoers to come see Wolverine instead of Beauty and the Beast.

If you look closely, you can see Medusa in these set photos from the production of Inhumans over in Hawaii.

Hugh Jackman tweeted out this behind the scenes image from Logan for his own Throwback Thursday on Twitter.

This past week new episodes of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hit a new low in audience ratings.

Check out a preview for “Kapiushon”, the 17th episode of the current fifth season of Arrow coming next week.

Tyler Mane explains why he didn’t reprise his role as Sabretooth in any later movies in the X-Men franchise.

Baby Groot ruined the tape for Awesome Mix Vol. 2, but I hope he doesn’t do that in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Finn Jones says Iron Fist helps The Defenders understand the bigger picture at the ground-level of the MCU.

