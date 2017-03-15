Should the DC Expanded Universe have to change course to appease those who criticize the franchise? Why did Chris Hemsworth think he was fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point? What did Hugh Jackman originally want in the Logan ending? Did Samuel L. Jackson slip up by mentioning a certain MCU villain? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Check out a preview for the 15th episode in the 2nd season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, featuring a character’s return.

ScreenRant has an article writing about why the DC Expanded Universe shouldn’t change to appease critics.

These set photos from Inhumans production in Hawaii reveal actress Isabelle Cornish in costume as Crystal.

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has told her manager to seek out the chance to play Marvel’s America Chavez.

Chris Hemsworth momentarily thought when he didn’t get called for Captain America: Civil War, he was being fired.

The Flash guest star Tom Cavanagh is directing an upcoming episode of The CW series, as revealed in this photo.

Christian Cordella revealed some alternate character designs for Wolverine, Laura, Caliban and Professor X in Logan.

Edinburgh News has revealed the production schedule for Avengers: Infinity War while shooting in Scotland.

