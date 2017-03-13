What does Finn Jones have to say about negative Iron Fist reviews so far? What is the projected opening weekend box office for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as of now? Is there a Punisher announcement coming from Netflix tomorrow? Want to see the new outfit being worn by The Tick? Who is playing Artemis in Wonder Woman? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Marvel fans think this post on the Daredevil Facebook page could be a tease for a Punisher announcement tomorrow.

WWE wrestling star Cody Rhodes will be coming back to Arrow this season as as the villainous Derek Sampson.

The video game YouTube channel Up Up Down Down reveals that Firestorm will be playable in Injustice 2.

Yes, of course Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will have a scene after the credits, because that’s what Marvel does.

IGN debuted a new banner for Netflix’s Iron Fist series with the cast and a little Avengers tower cameo in the back.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld gave his seal of approval to the casting of Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2.

This fall, Superman will have a miserable, rotten, no fun, really bad day, thanks to a MAD Magazine parody book.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is projected to rake in $160 million for its opening weekend when it debuts in May.

