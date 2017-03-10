When can you see some new Wonder Woman footage? How did the “Batman hates chocolate ice cream” meme get started? How will Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok be different from the comics? Are there release dates for Gotham City Sirens, The Flash and Man of Steel 2 in place? Can we send Stan Lee some good vibes after canceling a convention appearance due to health concerns? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The party scene with Batman and The Joker in The Dark Knight almost went differently according to this storyboard.

Comic Book Resources counts through the greatest Marvel video games of all time. Which one came out on top?

Watch a trailer for All Time Comics, a superhero movie from the director of the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video.

Marvel will start promoting their comic books before Marvel Studios TV shows and movies to build readership.

One fan over at DeviantArt created this image of the escape that Logan and Professor X hoped they would have.

Heroic Hollywood has some suggestions about which comic book superheroes deserve an R-rated film adaptation.

A new Wonder Woman poster arrived new footage that will premiere during the Kids Choice Awards this weekend.

Joe Manganiello hopes that his turn as Deathstroke polarizes audiences whenever they get to see The Batman.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.