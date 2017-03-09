Who are the strongest women in Marvel Comics? Is Warner Bros. willing to make more R-rated superhero movies for the DC Expanded Universe? Why did the X-Men Animated Series voice actor who played Wolverine have trouble letting go of the character? Want to watch the theatrical version of the Deadpool 2 teaser? What are some of the song titles in The Flash/Supergirl crossover? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Colleen Wing takes the spotlight in this featurette for Marvel’s latest Netflix series Iron Fist, coming next week.

Read this fun piece at io9 about one writer’s daughter’s love of superheroes, including thinking about Hulk‘s farts.

Keep an eye out for DC Comics superhero-themed General Mills cereals on your store’s breakfast shelves soon.

Hugh Jackman posed with Wolverine‘s iconic mask, and that’s as close as we’ll get to seeing him wear the yellow outfit.

"Don't count the days, make the days count." – M. Ali #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/eUE4Q762eW — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) March 8, 2017

Chadwick Boseman takes some inspiration from Muhammad Ali in this set photo from Black Panther.

Comic Book Resources runs through a list of the 15 most powerful women in Marvel Comics, including She-Hulk.

Green Lantern is confirmed for Injustice 2 in a new trailer showing how allegiances have been shattered.

Yes, the studio behind Watchmen and 300 is willing to make an R-rated comic book movie if it’s called for.

