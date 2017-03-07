What’s the working title for Ant-Man and the Wasp? Want to see some alternate designs for Wolverine‘s lair in Logan? Which superhero does each of the United States search for the most on Google? Which former Batman will guest star on Powerless? Does Logan fit into the X-Men timeline or not? Will Lana Condor return as Jubilee in the next X-Men sequel? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Teri Hatcher makes her return to superhero TV with this new promo for next week’s episode of Supergirl on The CW.

Comic Book Resources has some suggestions for how to make the developing Gambit movie at Fox really good.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Logan star Dafne Keen talks about her audition and a possible spin-off.

Joe Manganiello says The Batman is slated to start shooting sometime this summer and isn’t worried about it at all.

It has been a great honor to work beside you @SirPatStew . So, what's next?! Love HJ pic.twitter.com/N66pw9QSr3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 6, 2017

Hugh Jackman paid a quick little tribute to Patrick Stewart and shared this photo of them on the set of Logan.

Ant-Man and the Wasp starts shooting this summer under the working title Cherry Blue, whatever that means.

Concept artist Shae Shatz revealed some Logan concept art that gave Wolverine a dog and a different kind of hideout.

Some set photos from down in Hawaii give us our first look at Black Bolt in ABC’s forthcoming Inhumans TV series.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.