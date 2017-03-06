Is Armie Hammer hinting at potentially playing Green Lantern in the DCEU? What would David Harbour look like as Cable? How much did Logan make in its opening weekend? Should Spider-Man get his own LEGO movie? Why did Hugh Jackman almost quit playing Wolverine after X-Men Origins? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mattel won an award for Toy of the Year thanks to their female-centric DC Super Hero Girls line of action figures.

David Sobolov, the voice of Gorilla Grodd on The CW series The Flash, is voicing Doctor Fate in Injustice 2.

In fact, there were no additional shoots after the reshoots of the rewrap. So that's a wrap! Makes sense to me. @logan @20thcenturyfox pic.twitter.com/6tefP7xa8V — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 4, 2017

Hugh Jackman shared this video after he had completed the last day of reshoots on Logan sometime last year.

The LEGO Batman Movie didn’t make a big splash at the Chinese box office, pulling in just $3.6 million in its debut.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Knightmare Batman One:12 Collective figure was canceled, but now it’s not.

ScreenRant put together a list of 15 other Marvel Comics characters who use adamantium besides Wolverine.

BossLogic imagines what Stranger Things star David Harbour might look like if he was cast as Cable in Deadpool 2.

Logan pulled in over $88 million in its opening weekend, setting a record for the best R-rated opening in March.

