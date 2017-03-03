Has Trevante Rhodes had talks about potentially playing Green Lantern? Do movie goers want to see more R-rated superhero movies? How much real science went into the recreation of the Doctor Strange multiverse? Who did X-Men comics writer Chris Claremont envision as playing Wolverine in the 1980s? Why are X-23‘s claws more deadly than Wolverine‘s? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Couch Tomato counts down some reasons that Green Lantern and Doctor Strange are almost the same movie.

Marvel Studios ranks all of the post-credits scenes from their MCU movies, going all the way back to Iron Man.

ScreenRant dives into the backstory and details about X-23 from the comics as she makes her film debut in Logan.

A Fandango poll found that movie-goers are interesting in seeing even more superhero movies that are R-rated.

The Danvers sisters look ready to kick ass on a new poster for episodes of Supergirl available on The CW app.

Logan pulled in $9.5 million from early Thursday night preview screenings, on track to land around $72 million.

Doctor Strange consultant Adam Frank talks about the real science that went into creating the movie’s multiverse.

Hugh Jackman surprised fans by showing up at some of the early Logan screenings in Manhattan last night.

