What would be on Doctor Strange‘s mixtape? Will Cat Grant come back to Supergirl this season? How long will Deadpool 2 be shooting? How much will Logan make worldwide in its opening weekend? Which The Dark Knight actor is playing a villain on The Flash? Does the X-Men: Apocalypse credits scene link to Logan? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Hot Toys has teased their forthcoming figure for your favorite webslinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Benedict Cumberbatch tries to imagine what would be on Doctor Strange‘s mixtape, if he ever made one.

Check out a new featurette for this week’s episode of Arrow, entitled “Fighting Fire with Fire”, from The CW.

Scarlett Johansson says she texts Joss Whedon about the Black Widow movie, but she seems to be joking.

Vincent D’Onofrio would love to reprise his role as Kingpin so he can face off against Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man.

Teri Hatcher will debut on Supergirl in next week’s episode entitle “Exodus”, but Cat Grant won’t be back this season.

One gamer decided to place a mod on Injustice so that Batman performed each characters’ fight introduction move.

Reportedly, Deadpool 2 production will take place from June to September in order to meet its 2018 release window.

