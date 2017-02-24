Why can’t Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart stop laughing on The Graham Norton Show? Why are there a bunch of YouTube videos involving Spider-Man and Elsa from Frozen? Can a hydraulic press do damage to Wolverine‘s claws? Could Gambit start shooting early next year? Want a new tidbit about Star-Lord‘s father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Ben Affleck welcomed director Matt Reeves to the Batcave after he was confirmed to be at the helm of The Batman.

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about what he thinks made Doctor Strange such a success with audiences and critics.

ScreenRant counts down the 15 worst Batman suits of all time, from the old to the stupid, and some weird ones too.

The Guardians of the Galaxy video game from Telltale will also be about family, just like the movie sequel.

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart have a hilariously risque discussion and crack each other up with Graham Norton.

The new Cloak & Dagger series coming to Freeform has already wrapped production on the pilot in New Orleans.

Check out the latest batch of hip-hop album inspired variant covers featuring Spider-Man, Nick Fury and more.

Some new details about Star-Lord‘s father, Ego the Living Planet, come from an action figure description.

