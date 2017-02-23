Who is the costume designer for Aquaman? Which other Marvel heroes have been inhabited by The Phoenix? How power hungry is Superman in the new Injustice 2 trailer? Want to see a fanmade trailer for a Christopher Nolan directed Nightwing movie with Casey Affleck as The Riddler? What Batman story has Neil Gaiman been working on for nearly 30 years? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kevin Smith revealed the Daxamite throne room from an upcoming episode of Supergirl he’s directing next.

Aquaman has supposedly hired The Matrix and Amazing Spider-Man costume designer Kym Barrett for production.

Comic Book Resources runs down some of the other Marvel Comics heroes who have been taken over by The Phoenix.

This week’s Arrow hit a new milestone for the series, but it wasn’t a good one: it had the show’s lowest ratings ever.

Keep an eye out for this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 standee to lounge around in at your local movie theater.

Dwayne Johnson dives further into why he refers to Black Adam as a hero, and it’s just a matter of interpretation.

Superman is still off his rocker in this new story trailer for the Injustice 2 video game coming later this year.

A new rumor says that Deadpool 2 is supposed to start production on May 1, but take that with a grain of salt.

