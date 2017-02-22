Does touching the Infinity Stone have a longer term effect on Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Where can you get exclusive Logan posters when you see the movie next week? Could Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi end up directing a future Marvel movie? Will new Deadpool footage be used to promote Logan? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow head into the Land of the Lost when the show returns to The CW on March 7.

Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner was inspired by Larry Fong‘s work in Batman v Superman.

Zack Snyder posted this wonderful photo of him posing with The LEGO Batman Movie standee at a movie theater.

Chris Pratt talks about how the Infinity Stone he touched has affected him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gorilla Grodd still proves to be a problem in the next episode of The Flash, coming to The CW on Tuesday next week.

Doctor Strange is officially out of theaters, so director Scott Derrickson thanked everyone who supported the movie.

Six award-winning comic book artists have created custom, limited-edition LOGAN homage posters. Get yours today: https://t.co/ydUgILUTT0 pic.twitter.com/gJ48b3g8Ck — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) February 17, 2017

Logan will get six limited edition posters by six different artists at certain locations around the United States.

Jimmy Kimmel hoped Deadpool would get an Oscar nomination since movies like that normally don’t get awards.

