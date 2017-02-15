How did Burt Ward injure himself on his first day as Robin on the Batman series from 1966? Did you notice the Ant-Man easter egg that appeared in Doctor Strange? Is Casey Affleck interested in playing Robin alongside his brother Ben Affleck as Batman? Which other actresses are rumored to be on the shortlist to play Domino in Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Batman 1966 series star Burt Ward discusses how he got injured on the first day of his work as The Boy Wonder.

Comic Book Resources runs through the most epic battles that took place between Marvel and DC Comics characters.

Check out the promo for “Self Control,” the 15th episode of the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD next week.

New details on the main characters for the forthcoming Black Lightning TV series on The CW have been revealed.

Scott Derrickson‘s commentary on Doctor Strange confirms the appearance of the Quantum Realm from Ant-Man.

Storyboard artist Jay Oliva talks about the development of the Knightmare sequence in Batman v Superman.

Some behind the scenes photos from Thor: Ragnarok surfaced on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray (see more here).

Jed Whedon talks about the challenges of making his directorial debut with next week’s episode of Agents of SHIELD.

