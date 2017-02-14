Which new ladies from the DC Comics universe have been confirmed for Injustice 2? What’s the title of the season finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? When might Captain Marvel start production? Which Riverdale star wants to play Nightwing? Who has been added to the cast of Cloak and Dagger? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk are coming to Supergirl, as evidenced in this preview for the second season’s new episode.

An article at i09 talks about how The LEGO Batman Movie showed one man’s daughter a new way to understand family.

Comic Book Resources takes a look back at the history of Spawn as Todd McFarlane’s creation celebrates 25 years.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano has revealed the title for the season finale coming to The CW on April 4.

Cheetah and Catwoman are confirmed as playable characters in another new trailer for the Injustice 2 video game.

A new rumor indicates that Captain Marvel is looking to start production down in Atlanta in January of 2018.

Valentine's Day is Tuesday! Whip up these Marvel-themed dipped strawberries by @koalipops? for your sweetheart – or, you know, yourself. pic.twitter.com/cotciXvK1k — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 10, 2017

Marvel Entertainment created some sweet superhero inspired chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.

Jason Spisak, who voiced Wally West, aka Kid Flash, on Young Justice, appears to be coming back for the revival.

