Who is the latest character confirmed for Injustice 2 with some gameplay footage? When will pre-production on Ant-Man and the Wasp start? Could Arnold Schwarzenegger be getting a role in the DC Expanded Universe? Want to see what Mattel is bringing to shelves for Wonder Woman? Will the Supergirl and The Flash crossover be traveling back in time? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Swamp Thing has been confirmed for Injustice 2 thanks to a new trailer featuring some gameplay footage.

Pre-production on Ant-Man and the Wasp will begin very soon in Atlanta before shooting starts later this year.

Comic Book Resources put together a list of the 15 strangest superheroes to ever join Justice League of America.

Thanos creator and Infinity Gauntlet storyline writer Jim Starlin would love to cameo in Avengers: Infinity War.

Check out all the 2017 offerings that Mezco Toyz will have available, including this new Doctor Strange figure.

An article over at Birth.Movies.Death talks about how Batman: The Telltale Series restored one fan’s love for Batman.

One year ago today, we released Deadpool. And the gift for a one year anniversary, is of course, paper. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Ryan Reynolds celebrated the one-year anniversary of Deadpool with some very special toilet paper.

The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay wouldn’t mind having a crack at a live-action DC Comics movie.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.