Here’s your first look at “The Man Behind the Shield,” the 14th episode of this season of Agents of SHIELD.

Believe it or not, there was a time when Spider-Man had to win a football game in order to save the universe.

Comic Book Resources has a good guide to learning more about Runaways before they get their own TV series.

Kevin Feige reveals there will be scenes on Earth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., but our heroes aren’t going there.

Watch the promo for “Spectre of the Gun”, the next episode of Arrow featuring Rene Ramirez a.k.a. Wild Dog.

The working title for Inhumans is Project Next, and production begins in Hawaii next month at a former Navy facility.

LEGO Batman gets pumped to fight villains to his own theme song in this clip from The LEGO Batman Movie.

Movies like Captain America: Civil War and Batman v Superman are up for several Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

