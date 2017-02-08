Which comic book movie has Doctor Strange surpassed at the global box office thanks to its opening in Japan? Have you see the trailer for Teen Titans: The Judas Contract? When is the first trailer for Justice League coming? Which mutant does Dan Stevens want to see pop up on Legion? Want to see some alternate designs for Dormammu from Doctor Strange? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the promo for “Luthors”, the 12th episodes of the second season of Supergirl, featuring a family affair.

ScreenRant runs through a bunch of things that you might not know about Iron Man‘s company Stark Industries.

ComingSoon.net has a look at the other Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Homecoming action figures coming soon.

Doctor Strange has surpassed Man of Steel at the international box office after opening up in Japan recently.

Here’s the promo for “Attack on Gorilla City”, the 13th episodes of the third season of The Flash, coming next week.

io9’s review of the Justice League Dark animated movie makes the case for more John Constantine in the future.

Get a glimpse of some cool alternate designs for the dark dimension’s Dormammu from Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Batman v Superman crew members love Marvel movies too, don’t care about the rivalry with DC fans at all.

