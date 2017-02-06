Did you notice there are now Guardians of the Galaxy character emojis on Twitter now? What does Kevin Smith want to see done with the Batman franchise? What are the signature dance movies of each member of the Guardians of the Galaxy team? Who is playing the Music Meister in The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This fanmade trailer mash-up imagines what might happen if Ghost Rider faced off with Hellboy in a movie.

ScreenRanr runs through a list of 15 things you might not know about the Phoenix Force from the X-Men comics.

Hugh Jackman posted this photo, and some think he might be hinting at an appearance of the original suit in Logan.

There are now emojis featuring Guardians of the Galaxy characters when you use their names as hashtags on Twitter.

Here’s a sneak peek at “BOOM!”, tomorrow’s 13th episode of Agents of SHIELD‘s fourth season debuting on ABC

Will Arnett talks about Batman having no friends at all in The LEGO Batman Movie in a new interview at Variety.

This new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster gives every member of the team their own mixtape artwork.

Powerless showrunner Patrick Schumacker talks about how to mine the DC Comics universe for comedy.

