When can we expect our first look at Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? What villain is Kevin Sorbo going to play on this season of Supergirl? Who does James Gunn think should direct The Batman? Which Star Wars: Attack of the Clones star may be taking a role in Aquaman? Want to see how creepy Cameron Monaghan‘s face make-up is for Gotham? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Kevin Smith got the cast and crew of The Goldbergs these t-shirts after the Batman episode he directed finished shooting.

Heroic Hollywood is getting the hype on Thor: Ragnarok started with seven reasons it will be a unique entry in the MCU.

Marvel has some new Legends figures coming, including this new one of Spidey for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The LEGO Batman Movie soundtrack is now available for you to stream to your ears right now over on Spotify.

Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi and more of cast of NBC’s comedy series Powerless pick their favorite superheroes.

Comic Book Resources picked out 15 things to know about Black Adam before Dwayne Johnson plays him.

Check out a batch of new high-resolution images from The LEGO Batman Movie, including LEGO Justice League.

James Gunn says we’ll be getting our first look at Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 sometime very soon.

