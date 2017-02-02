What are some of the worst things Superman has done in his long history? Is Green Lantern as bad as you remember? Will there be some kind of 1990s flashback in Justice League with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane? How long is Logan? Want to see an alternate logo and artwork on a Thor: Ragnarok art department t-shirt? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s what’s coming up on “BOOM!”, the 13th episode of this season of Agents of SHIELD, next week on ABC.

Comic Book Resources runs through some of the worst things that Superman has done in his long superhero history.

This dancing Baby Groot toy is going to sell like crazy when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 merchandise goes on sale.

Is Green Lantern still just as bad as critics said it was in 2011? The short answer is yes, but you can read more here.

Patrick Tatopoulos shared concept art of Bruce Wayne‘s nightmare with a giant bat in Batman v Superman.

Heroic Hollywood picks five Marvel video games they’d like to see get made sometime in the near future.

See Black Canary in action in a new gameplay trailer for the forthcoming video game sequel Injustice 2.

Alan Tudyk hopes his character on NBC’s Powerless never finds out that Bruce Wayne is actually Batman.

