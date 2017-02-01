Is Common still interested in playing Green Lantern? Is there a new Batman video game in the works? Want to see what Stan Lee’s cameo in The Defenders will be? Which comedian and TV personality did some voicework for The LEGO Batman Movie? What is Black Panther doing shooting in South Korea? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A trippy trailer for the release of Doctor Strange on home video turns back time before letting it move forward.

X-Men director Bryan Singer talks about why television is the perfect place for a new Marvel mutant project.

Barbara Gordon gets her own magazine over in this week’s marketing for the arrival of The LEGO Batman Movie.

Common is still up for playing the John Stewart version of Green Lantern if Warner Bros. wants him to.

Check out this impressive art installation created to promote the upcoming FX comic book TV series Legion.

A new DC Comics video game is one the way, and many think it could be another Batman title in the works.

Comic Book Resources runs through the 15 weirdest things created by Green Lantern‘s signature ring of power.

The Supergirl TV series and some X-Men and Black Panther comics got nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards

