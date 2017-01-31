Want to see an alternate Harley Quinn design for Suicide Squad that gave her the signature mallet? Which classic comic character is teaming up with Batman for a new comic crossover? Is there another Guardians of the Galaxy video game in the works? How much did Michael Keaton‘s Batman suit sell for? Which Golden Globe winner has written a song for The Flash and Supergirl musical crossover? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the trailer for “The Martian Chronicles,” the new episode of Supergirl coming to The CW next week.

Roel Reine (Admiral, The Delivery) has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of ABC’s The Inhumans series.

Tony Stark didn’t make this Iron Man Mark I figure in a cave with a box of scraps, but a 3D printer did instead.

A new Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice easter egg was found that should make DC Comics fans smile a bit.

Constantine thinks the capes and tights crew are no match for dark magic in this Justice League Dark clip.

The score for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now complete. Now we just have to wait for the movie in May.

Concept artist Andrew Hunt revealed some alternate designs for Harley Quinn, giving her the signature mallet.

Supergirl hit its second lowest ratings ever when it returned last night, and Gotham saw its ratings drop last night too.

