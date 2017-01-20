Does Vin Diesel still want to make an Inhumans movie even though the property is now becoming a TV series? Will Batman ever pop up on Powerless? Can you guess which Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 character is blowing the minds of test screening audiences? Has Logan been officially rated by the MPAA yet? Want to see what the Baby Groot LEGO minifigure looks like? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the extended trailer for “Who Are You?”, the midseason return of Arrow coming to The CW next week.

Vin Diesel still wants to see an Inhumans movie happen despite the forthcoming Inhumans TV series in the works.

Greatest day of my life #miracle photo cred @laithnakli thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue! A video posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Chris Hemsworth is worthy of wielding Mjolnir, but if there was any doubt, this basketball shot should do the trick.

Production designer Charles Wood talks about what unifies his work on the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel is getting a video series titled “Captain Marvel: Alien Nation” to go with the new comic series.

Gotham star Cory Michael Smith discusses what The Riddler suit will look like when it’s finally revealed.

James Gunn showed off these awesome Gamora shoes that Michael Rooker gave to Zoe Saldana as a wrap gift.

Dan Buckley, a longtime publisher of Marvel Comics since 2003, is now the president of Marvel Entertainment.

