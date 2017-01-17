Why will a stand-in be used a little more often for Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange? What comic scene would Daredevil star Charlie Cox like to recreate with Mike Colter as Luke Cage? Does Ben Affleck know about the Sad Affleck meme that originated during the Batman v Superman press tour? Could Pierce Brosnan play Cable in Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Comic Book Resources runs through some of the best (and worst) Superman suits we’ve seen over the years.

Due to scheduling, Benedict Cumberbatch will have a stand-in for parts of The Avengers: Infinity War production.

Here’s the preview for “Smile Like You Mean It,” the 13th episode of the third season of Gotham, coming next week.

If you’ve got the cash, Christopher Reeve‘s Superman suit and Michael Keaton‘s Batman suit are up for auction.

Cartoonist Robert Sikoryak is turning some controversial Donald Trump quote into spectacular comic book covers.

Krysten Ritter is having so much fun shooting the first season of The Defenders that she’s already up for season two.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer gets the 8-bit video game style treatment from the folks over at JoBlo.com.

Rick Cosnett, who played Detective Eddie Thawne, will return to The Flash, despite dying on the show awhile back.

