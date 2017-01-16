Did Marvel receive bomb threats after James Rhodes became Iron Man in the old comics? What would the specs be on The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Batmobile if it were real? Should the recently ordered sixth season of Arrow be its last? What villain is rumored to be part of the animated Spider-Man movie? When is the new Logan trailer coming? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Brothers Brick found this custom LEGO creation of vehicles from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Here are synopses for Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow and The Flash episodes after midseason returns.

It looks like we’ll be getting another sneak peek at Injustice 2 with a story trailer arriving sometime tomorrow.

ScreenRant has put together an all-new guide for Marvel‘s entire television universe, which will soon include 13 shows.

Got a care package stuffed with Justice today. Thank you to our awesome crew, to @henrycavill and a special thanks to whoever managed to snag the back of my chair???? #BORGLIFE A photo posted by Ray Fisher (@rehsifyar) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Justice League star Ray Fisher revealed the wrap gift that Henry Cavill sent him now that production is over.

Did Marvel Comics receive bomb threats when James Rhodes became Iron Man in one of their story arcs?

Chevrolet made a commercial and an entire website imagining if The LEGO Batman Movie Batmobile were real.

Agents of SHIELD executive producers Jed Whedon and Jeffrey Bell say Ghost Rider is based in science, not magic.

