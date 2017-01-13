What is Marvel’s Secret Empire? What does James McAvoy have to say about the potential for a solo movie for Professor Charles Xavier? What’s one priority that Ben Affleck has for The Batman? How would Duncan Jones approach a Green Lantern movie? What character could Peter Dinklage be playing in The Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Some kind of major Marvel Comics event is coming called Secret Empire, and it involves all of these heroes.

In a Facebook Live Q&A session, Stephen Amell said a couple episodes of Arrow won’t have him in the suit much.

Hugh Jackman has shared the official synopsis for Logan, but it doesn’t reveal much that we didn’t know about.

Marvel TV president Jeph Loeb explains how FX’s Legion series is different from other comic book shows on the air.

Check out an extended trailer for the midseason return of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, coming later this month.

Ben Affleck says getting a more comfortable Batman suit that’s easier to put on is a top priority for The Batman.

Superman is getting his red boots back after they were taken away in the launch of the DC Rebirth comic storyline.

In case you didn’t hear, director Tim Miller got a nomination for a Directors Guild of America award for Deadpool.

