Are you ready to find out about the mystery of Watchmen in the DC Rebirth storyline? How long will Gotham‘s second hiatus be after coming back for a few episodes this month? Want to see two of the frames from the upcoming Logan trailer? What are the best superhero costumes on film and television? Who is Jon Peters and why does he get paid for doing nothing on Superman movies? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Along with the Netflix series, The Defenders will be getting a new comic book series starting in June this year.

Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter has become a key Veterans Affairs aide for the Trump administration. So whatever.

Heroic Hollywood picks the 20 best superhero costumes from the big screen and television right here.

Editor John Gilroy talks about his work on Suicide Squad, revealing he wasn’t involved in any changes to the movie.

Well I got my postcard. I feel special! Frame 1 of 1974! #OneLastTime pic.twitter.com/rbMDwCZ4Fo — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 12, 2017

Director James Mangold revealed he has the postcard of frame #1 out of 1,974 of the new Logan trailer.

Arrow star David Ramsey, aka Spartan, would like to see Ben Affleck appear as Batman. And I want a Batmobile.

The mystery of the Watchmen in DC’s Rebirth storyline will be revealed in Batman and The Flash crossover issues.

Donate to Marvel Studios Hero Acts charity and you could go to the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.