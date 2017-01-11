Where and when will Marvel’s The Inhumans series shoot, and how will it coexist with Agents of SHIELD? Want to see how Korea’s Saturday Night Live is using Doctor Strange for comedy? How can you read DC Comics Rebirth comics by using your library card? What’s going on with Fox’s mystery X-Men TV series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a promo for “The Patriot,” the tenth episode in the fourth season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

Gal Gadot has plenty of praise for Ben Affleck‘s turn as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The almighty Taneleer Tivan AKA the Collector takes the spotlight in a brand new cosmic episode of #Marvel101! pic.twitter.com/568JBEXpEd — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 4, 2017

Learn some things that you maybe didn’t know about Marvel’s The Collector in this edition of Marvel 101.

The Scarlet Spider is coming back to Marvel Comics, and Comic Book Resources has a rundown of the character’s history.

Deadline reveals that Raymond J. Berry has joined Gotham as temple Shaman who will help young Bruce Wayne.

Production on The Inhumans TV series at ABC will begin in March, shooting in both Chicago and Los Angeles.

Korea’s version of Saturday Night Live has a recurring Doctor Strange sketch, not unlike David Blaine: Street Magic.

Justice League Dark will have premieres in New York and Los Angeles, and you can try to get tickets to them.

