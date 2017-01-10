Would you like to see White Tiger get a Netflix series? How many things does Cinema Sins find “wrong” with Suicide Squad? Does The CW want to give Tyler Hoechlin his own Superman spin-off series? Could 20th Century Fox pull off a Days of Future Present adaptation with X-Men, New Mutants, X-Force and Fantastic Four? Will Agents of SHIELD get a fifth season? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Comic Book Resources thinks White Tiger should be Netflix’s next Marvel superhero with their own series.

Greg Berlanti talks about the return of Katie Cassidy to the Arrowverse and what it means for the future.

See how many things Cinema Sins found “wrong” with Suicide Squad in their video that’s roughly 20 minutes long.

Following the LMD story on Agents of SHIELD, there will be a third story arc before the end of the season this year.

Logan will premiere at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival next month, a little under a month before it hits theaters in March.

Dark news from the comic book world: author and comics writer Gerard Jones was arrested for child pornography.

Comic Book Resources got their hands on cool variant covers for the Green Lantern/Planet of the Apes crossover.

The Avengers: Infinity War will reportedly be filming in Edinburgh and Glasgow over in Scotland later this year.

