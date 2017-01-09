What are the working titles for the new Cloak & Dagger and Runaways TV series? Just how long is the streak of new comic book releases having at least one comic book cover homage? How many Razzies could Batman v Superman end up nominated for this year? Want to hear Donald Trump quotes done by Mark Hamill as The Joker? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another tease of what’s coming when Agents of SHIELD returns this month with their “LMD” storyline.

The CW’s TCA panel last weekend confirmed the villain for The Flash/Supergirl musical crossover is Music Meister.

This piece of concept art for a possible Aquaman video game shows a new rendering of Jason Momoa under the sea.

Production Weekly has learned the working titles for Cloak & Dagger and Runaways are “Shadow” and “Rugrats.”

In Marvel’s latest episode of TL;DR, find out all you need to know about “Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe.”

Peter Gadiot has been cast as the villain Mister Mxyzptlk for two episodes in the rest of Supergirl‘s second season.

Comic Book Resources is keeping track of a years long streak of comic book cover homages every week, just like this.

The second half of this season of Agents of SHIELD will focus on the “true agenda” of Jeffrey Mace, aka The Patriot.

