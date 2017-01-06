Is there still a chance for Frank Grillo to return as Crossbones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? When will you be able to see even more of Thor hanging out with his roommate Daryl? What are the most critically acclaimed superhero movies? Will Justice League take us to Arkham Asylum? When will Injustice 2 hit shelves? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another trippy but odd promo poster for FX’s upcoming mutant series Legion, starring Dan Stevens.

Injustice 2 has been confirmed for a release on May 16 by NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon.

Here’s a cute little teaser trailer for the Big Hero 6 animated series coming to Disney XD sometime this fall.

Disney’s Tower of Terror has officially been shut down to begin the change to a Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

Watch the cast and crew of "Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man" reflect on past seasons of the show and catch the finale on @DisneyXD January 7! pic.twitter.com/RmdiMtSNI9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 4, 2017

The cast and crew of Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man reflect on the past of the animated series.

Birth.Death.Movies discusses Deadpool and the lack of connection between awards and superhero movies.

Comic Book Resources names the delightfully weird The Vision at the top of their 100 best comic books of 2016.

Official synopses are here for midseason returns of The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.