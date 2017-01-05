What are the best episodes of Batman: The Animated Series? What’s up with Marvel’s new Deadpool vs The Punisher comic? Which Captain America: Civil War star earned a BAFTA nomination already? Want to learn about the suit upgrades Spidey gets in Spider-Man: Homecoming? How is Suicide Squad similar to Ghostbusters: Answer the Call? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Remembering a time while shooting BvS and they told me I wasn’t allowed my usual Salted Caramel Mochaccino with skinny coconut milk and whip… #NoMercy #NoExcuses #Superman A photo posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Henry Cavill posted this cool behind the scenes photo showing him shooting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

When Agents of SHIELD returns this month, they will begin to explore the origins of the new director, Jeffrey Mace.

Gwenpool is bringing her sass and swords to Marvel’s Contest of Champions as a playable character now.

The Flash executive producer Aaron Helbing teases details on Vibe/Gypsy and Caitlin Snow‘s character arc.

This new promo for The LEGO Batman Movie sees The Brick Knight trying to appeal to international audiences.

Supergirl executive producer Ali Adler says the romance between Kara and Mon-El will continue this year.

Get a sneak preview of Deadpool vs The Punisher, coming to shelves from Marvel Comics in April this year.

Heroic Hollwood has ranked the Top 25 episodes of the outstanding Batman: The Animated Series right here.

