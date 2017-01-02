What’s the latest box office milestone that Doctor Strange has achieved? Who is scoring Logan instead of Cliff Martinez? Is Geoff Johns working on a new Watchmen comic? What is the next DC Comics TV series that is getting announced soon? Who is teaming up with Peter Parker for a new Disney XD Spider-Man animated series. All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the first photo of Stephen Huszar as the expert marksman Plunder from an upcoming episode of The Flash.

Heroic Hollywood has six New Year’s resolutions for the big comic book movies coming to theaters in 2016.

Happy new year everyone and especially to all the little legends we met that day. We’ll see you soon ????????Let’s go 2017!! #spidermanhomecoming @hazosterfield @lifeisaloha A video posted by ?? (@tomholland2013) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

Tom Holland posted a video from one of his visits to a children’s hospital when he was suited up as Spider-Man.

Comic Book Resources runs through the 15 superheroes who died in comic books this year, including some big names.

Stuntman Aaron Toney posted this picture from reshoots for Captain America: Civil War with Sebastian Stan.

A poster for the midseason return of Agents of SHIELD features a little easter egg reference to Marvel Comics.

The LEGO Batman Movie delivered this short New Year’s wish inspired by Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gatsby.

Scott Derrickson has revealed that Doctor Strange has cracked the Top 100 Highest Grossing Films of All Time.

