Scooby-Doo Meets Harley Quinn

Was Stan Lee a playwright for the Army during World War II? Which comic book movies were the most pirated of 2016? Why did Matthew McConaughey choose Dark Tower over Guardians of the Galaxy 2? Will the new Agents of SHIELD director become The Patriot or what? Will the return of Jerome on Gotham give rise to The Joker? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The Flash

Some new photos from the midseason premiere of The Flash, including shots of Kid Flash, have surfaced.

Todd McFarlane wrote about how Stan Lee influenced his career in honor of the latter’s 94th birthday this week.

Avengers Academy Fantasy Garb

Avengers Academy is giving the characters in the game a fantasy makeover with some new costume changes.

Deadpool and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice were the most pirated comic book movies of 2016.

Find out everything you need to know about the Ghost Rider: Engines of Vengeance storyline in this edition of TL;DR.

Andrew Garfield explains how he scared a young Spider-Man fan by making a run at him while playing basketball one day.

scoobydoo-harleyquinn-comic

Harley Quinn teams up with Scooby-Doo and the gang in a new comic, but Mr. J wants her back with him.

Watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe begin again as Iron Man is now streaming on Hulu at this very moment.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits>>

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , ,

Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.