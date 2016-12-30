Was Stan Lee a playwright for the Army during World War II? Which comic book movies were the most pirated of 2016? Why did Matthew McConaughey choose Dark Tower over Guardians of the Galaxy 2? Will the new Agents of SHIELD director become The Patriot or what? Will the return of Jerome on Gotham give rise to The Joker? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Some new photos from the midseason premiere of The Flash, including shots of Kid Flash, have surfaced.

Todd McFarlane wrote about how Stan Lee influenced his career in honor of the latter’s 94th birthday this week.

Avengers Academy is giving the characters in the game a fantasy makeover with some new costume changes.

Deadpool and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice were the most pirated comic book movies of 2016.

Didn't get a chance to read the "Ghost Rider: Engines of Vengeance" storyline? We've got you covered in a new episode of #MarvelTLDR! pic.twitter.com/zFpBd8g1Ai — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 30, 2016

Find out everything you need to know about the Ghost Rider: Engines of Vengeance storyline in this edition of TL;DR.

Andrew Garfield explains how he scared a young Spider-Man fan by making a run at him while playing basketball one day.

Harley Quinn teams up with Scooby-Doo and the gang in a new comic, but Mr. J wants her back with him.

Watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe begin again as Iron Man is now streaming on Hulu at this very moment.

