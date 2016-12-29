Is the DC TV universe better than the DC Extended Universe? Which superhero starlet is the highest grossing actress of 2016? Did you know there was once a video game for The Dark Knight planned? Which comic book movie came in the highest on Fandango’s most anticipated movies of 2017 list? Want to see how creepy reclusive Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter looks? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The LEGO Batman Movie: The Essential Guide features previously unseen LEGO vehicles for Two-Face and more.

ScreenRant runs through a list of reasons that the DC Comics TV are better than DC Comics movies right now.

The sarcastic mallard known as Howard the Duck is bringing his bill Marvel’s Contest of Champions mobile game.

ComicBookMovie.com has 10 facts that they think you might not know about The Avengers. See if they’re right.

Flowers levitate, presumably thanks to telekinetic mutant powers, in a new promo image for FX’s new series Legion.

There was once a video game for The Dark Knight planned. Find out about it here with 14 other canceled superhero games.

Comic Book Resources has an exclusive preview of Deadpool the Duck #1, coming to shelves on January 4th.

If you haven’t kept up with Civil War II, but you want to know how it all ended, you can find out right here.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.