When can you expect a new Logan trailer? Who will play young George Lucas on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? Which other DC Comics characters deserve their own shows on The CW? Which villains are returning to Supergirl later in the second season? When will Marvel vs Capcom Infinite be available? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new Logan trailer is slated to arrive sometime in January, a couple months before release, according to Trailer Track.

Andrew Garfield talks about how he didn’t have the “total experience” he prefers when working on Amazing Spider-Man.

A new episode of Marvel Superheroes: What The–?! is basically an ad for Booking.com with Doctor Strange.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite will not be available until late 2017, so we’ll be waiting awhile for the next video game clash.

ScreenRant picks the lamest characters on the fighting roster in Marvel vs Capcom video games, including Sabretooth.

Comic Book Resources points out 16 times that Spider-Man ended up killing someone in the comics, including Uncle Ben.

Boss Logic created this art of Black Adam with Superman, which prompted The Rock to debunk any crossover rumors.

Sweet/Vicious star Matt Angel will play young George Lucas in an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.