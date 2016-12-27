Why didn’t Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s The Governator superhero comic book ever happen? Did you know The Flash almost had an open world video game for XBOX 360 and PS3? Which filmmaker will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have to stop from quitting film school? Just how many things are “wrong” with Deadpool? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s the first clip from Kevin Smith‘s episode of Supergirl, though it has a bit of a hiccup briefly in the middle.

Heroic Hollywood has some suggestions for improvement for the second season of Marvel’s Luke Cage at Netflix.

The trailer for Logan gets a LEGO makeover, complete with some red clay used for the bloody scars and whatnot.

Why didn’t Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s superhero comic book The Governator ever get off the ground as planned?

Tom Holland played in a toy store with Black Panther and Spider-Man masks, but not Vulture action figures.

Netflix will soon be offering all of the Marvel TV shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones in HDR format.

Check out concept art and footage from a canceled open world video game for The Flash for XBOX 360 and PS3.

Patrick Wilson had no familiarity with Aquaman, but thinks now is the best time for his movie to happen the right way.

