Jon Bernthal talks about how The Punisher resonated with him and convinced him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scott Derrickson talks about bringing Sorcerer Supreme's protégé and frequent love interest Clea into Doctor Strange.

Michael Fassbender discusses the future of the X-Men franchise.

Thor: Ragnarok potential spoilers discussed.

DC Extended Universe calendar planning issues examined.

Doctor Strange franchise and the possibility of Clea entering the MCU.

Scott Derrickson talks about bringing Sorcerer Supreme’s protégé and frequent love interest Clea into Doctor Strange.

Jon Bernthal talks about how The Punisher resonated with him and convinced him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Two more trippy posters promoting the new FX series Legion give us warped images of Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza.

Comic Book Resources talks about why Tim Burton’s Batman Returns is essential viewing around Christmastime.

Is there a chance that we could see Daisy step up to become the director of SHIELD at some point on Agents of SHIELD?

Suicide Squad was at the top of the Blu-ray and DVD sales charts yet again after hitting shelves earlier this month.

One artist over at Comic Book Resources created a Christmas Vacation poster with Deadpool as Clark Griswald.

The CW is re-airing all four days of the Arrowverse Invasion! crossover event from January 9 – January 12.

