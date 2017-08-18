It’s hard to believe, but yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of the theatrical release of Greg Mottola‘s Superbad, the high school comedy that launched the careers of up-and-coming actors like Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, and Emma Stone.

To celebrate the occasion, Seth Rogen – who co-wrote the movie with Evan Goldberg and co-starred as Officer Michaels – took to Twitter to share some Superbad trivia with fans, revealing the inspirations for many of the movie’s funniest scenes and drawing a strange connection between the film and the MTV reality show Jersey Shore.



Rogen, who has an entertaining Twitter presence, devoted some time yesterday to sharing Superbad trivia, much of which I’d never heard before:

Superbad turns 10 today, which makes Mclovin 35 I think. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Some Superbad trivia for its ten year anniversary. I don't assume anyone cares that much but why not: — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

First up, keep your eyes peeled for someone in the background that would soon become a recognizable name in Hollywood:

Danny Mcbride is an extra in the background of the first party scene in Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

I tried to find a high quality version of that scene on YouTube (spoiler alert: I failed), but you can barely see McBride in this screenshot:

Damn he was just there chilling the whole time and I never realized it pic.twitter.com/zAU0fhQsHc — Jacob Dean Bethke (@jacobbethke) August 18, 2017

While looking for a better quality photo, I stumbled across a different section of that scene and noticed another soon-to-be-more-famous actor also appears: Clark Duke, who went on to be in Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine, The Office, and the new Showtime comedy I’m Dying Up Here. Check him out:

Evan Goldberg's brother Dave drew all the dick drawings in Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Almost all the names in Superbad are people we went to high school with and lots of the stuff in the movie really happened to us. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The period blood on the leg scene in Superbad actually happened to my friend at a high school dance and we discovered it after the dance. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Just like in Superbad, Mike Snider actually was the first guy to get a fake ID and it was awesome. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

My good friend @mrDaveKrumholtz came up with the title Superbad while we were smoking weed at the oakwood — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

During the MPAA screenings of Superbad they said we were the first movie to say "fingerfuck" — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The end house party in Superbad was filmed about half a block from the OJ murder house. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

One of the film’s jokes came from an unexpected source:

My mother came up with the joke that Mclovin gets arrested for statutory rape at the end of Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

If you watched Jersey Shore (or hell, even if you didn’t), you probably remember the phrase “D.T.F” making its way into the cultural lexicon, and Rogen confirmed that even though Jersey Shore popularized it, they first heard it in this scene in Superbad:

The cast of Jersey Shore confirmed to me that the phrase "D.T.F" or "Down To Fuck" is from Superbad. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

And before he sent a majority of these tweets, Rogen answered some questions from fans and let us know his favorite part of the film, whether they were sober while making it, and how a Bill Hader improv resulted in one of the movie’s most memorable song choices:

I'll answer some Superbad questions if anyone has any. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

We once went to a party with coked out comics I knew and it was similar — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Period blood — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

The first house party with these eyes. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

No — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Like 7 years — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Most liked it I think — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Bill sang it as an improv so we put it in — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Anyway, if you dig Superbad, thanks for digging it. I wrote it with my best friend in high school and we still write together. It's lovely. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 18, 2017

Happy anniversary, Superbad.