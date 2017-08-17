Super Troopers 2 has been a long time coming. Over a decade ago, though, there was already talk of more Super Troopers. Five years ago, Broken Lizard had a completed script and were ready to go. Director Jay Chandrasekhar even considered a prequel set in the ’70s about the troopers’ fathers patrolling the highway. In 2009, Broken Lizard decided to make a sequel instead, and that long-awaited sequel is finally coming out next spring…on a day that is very, very appropriate.

Below, find out the Super Troopers 2 release date.

Fox Searchlight will release the sequel to the 2001 cult comedy on April 20, 2018. Ahem.

Super Troopers remains Broken Lizard’s funniest movie, although there are a lot of laughs in Beerfest. 4/20 is an appropriate release date for the comedy. I’m sure the sequel will assisst in brightening up that special day for those who choose to celebrate it.

Cast member Kevin Hefferman recently shared the news that the movie is finished. He said it was now up to Fox Searchlight to settle on a date and get the marketing campaign rolling. During an interview with Vermont’s Seven Days (via Uproxx), Steve Lemme, who plays MacIntyre “Mac” Womack, revealed the release date. “There is [a release date], but I can’t tell you what it is,” he told Seven Days. “Here’s what I can tell you: It’s springtime and there’s a very obvious date, which happens to fall on a Friday this year.”

It’s a really entertaining chat. Lemme doesn’t say much about the sequel, but he did tease a lovemaking scene between him and one of the fellow officers and explained a difference between the sequel and the original:

Well, we do all have cellphones in this movie. But otherwise, it seems like time has stood still for these state troopers. Which is good, because we didn’t really want to answer the question of where these guys have been for the last 15 years — although we do answer it.

As time has stood still for the characters, I wonder how much they’ve grown, if it at all, since the 2001 comedy, which has evolved into a cult favorite over the years. It was the fans who got the sequel made, too, following a quick and successful Indiegogo campaign. Broken Lizard needed $2 million to produce the comedy, and they reached their goal in a single day. A number of people, myself included, are going to want to see this sequel come 4/20.

Super Troopers 2 opens in theaters April 20, 2018.