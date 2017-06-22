Peter Berg’s Patriots Day earned solid reviews when it hit theaters last year, but the way that movie invented a single character who appeared at all of the major turning points of the 2013 Boston bombing struck me as disingenuous.

Now, director David Gordon Green is here with Stronger, a film that tells the true story of one of the bombing’s survivors, Jeff Bauman, played here by Jake Gyllenhaal. To me, this looks like a much better way of approaching the topic, and it looks like an emotional, inspiring story about overcoming adversity and personifying the term “Boston Strong.” Check out the first Stronger trailer below.



Stronger trailer

Though some performances have been more lauded than others, Gyllenhaal has been on fire ever since the one-two punch of Prisoners and Enemy back in 2013. It looks like he’ll deliver an emotionally devastating performance in this one (it cuts like a knife when he screams “I showed up for you!”), and hopefully he makes the real Bauman proud. Tatiana Maslany, who finally received an Emmy last year for her work playing multiple characters in the clone drama Orphan Black, also looks as if she’s doing some powerful work here, and I’m already convinced that I’m going to appreciate this movie more than Patriots Day because it tells the story through the eyes of a real person and doesn’t seem like it’s bitten off more than it can chew.

David Gordon Green is one of the most interesting filmmakers working today, capable of jumping from stoner comedies like Pineapple Express and Your Highness to indies like Prince Avalanche and Joe and not missing a beat along the way. Here’s hoping Stronger turns out to be as good as this trailer makes it look.

The film opens in theaters on September 22, 2017.