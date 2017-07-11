With San Diego Comic-Con coming next week, the news about your favorite upcoming movies and returning TV shows is going to be heating up. Staying ahead of the game, Netflix has just released a brand new poster for the second season of Stranger Things, and not only is that poster really spooky and absolutely gorgeous, but it gives us the official release date for the show’s return as well.

Check out the poster and learn the Stranger Things season 2 release date down below.

First up, here’s the gorgeous poster that popped up at Premiere and NME, each claiming the exclusive:

Netflix also released this little teaser video on Twitter to go along with the announcement and poster:

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

As you can see in the lower right hand corner, the release date is October 27. Don’t let the French text below the title fool you. It’s just that Premiere, a French magazine, had the higher quality image. If you check out the American version at NME, you’ll see the release date is exactly the same, and it says “A Netflix Original Series” in English instead of French.

I absolutely love the imagery here, especially the colors. As for the monster in the sky, well, that’s the same one that was shown briefly in the first teaser trailer for the second season that debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year. We had our own theory as to what that monster might be in our trailer breakdown, but we’ve yet to get any confirmation one way or the other.

Stranger Things will have a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con next week with a panel happening in Hall H on on Saturday, July 22. We’ll be there to see what happens, but fans should expect a brand new trailer for the show as well as some revelations from whichever cast members are in attendance for the panel.

In the meantime, if you want to know more about Stranger Things season 2, you can check out the details revealed last fall by the Duffer brothers right here. Plus, we tried to take a guess at what the episode titles for the upcoming season mean.

Stranger Things will be bringing back Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, as well as Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughin as her new friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Noah Schnepp is also expected to have a larger role as Will, recently returned from the Upside Down. Plus, David Harbour will be back as Chief Hopper and Winona Ryder as Will’s mother Joyce. New characters will also arrive played by Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things season 2:

It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things season 2 debuts on Netflix on October 27.