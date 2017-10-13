Card games are about to get…stranger.

Stranger Things became a pop culture phenomenon in 2016, launching an obsession with the ’80s, B-movie horror, and Eggo Waffles. The latter is slightly unrelated to the other two, but became a popular artifact after fan-favorite character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) gained an obsession with the frozen breakfast snack. What was once a compelling emotional beat was now a meme that graced the walls of every Stranger Things pop-up bar across the country. And now, it’s a card game. Yeah, I’m just as confused as you.

Hasbro announced the release of an Eggo Waffles-based card game called Stranger Things: Eggo Card Game. No, you don’t play with cards made of Eggo (that would be kind of gross), nor are the cards Eggo-flavored (also a little gross). The only thing the game really has to do with Eggos is that the cards are shaped like the frozen breakfast, with the game itself having little to do with eating a balanced meal.

According to io9, the game consists of 106 Eggo cards, 7 character cards, instructions, and..some sort of goal to summon the Demagorgon, according to io9. Which sounds like the game could run into all sorts of copyright issues with Dungeons and Dragons.

Hasbro released a statement about the rules of the game (via io9):

Play as your favorite characters from the hit NETFLIX Series STRANGER THINGS with the STRANGER THINGS: EGGO CARD GAME! To begin, players choose to play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, or Barb and draw four EGGO cards with a variety of suspenseful outcomes. Cards can either send a player’s character to the UPSIDE DOWN, make an opponent draw 2, reverse the order of play, summon the DEMOGORGON, or cause a rift that sends everyone who was RIGHT SIDE Up to the UPSIDE DOWN, and vice versa! To win and escape the UPSIDE DOWN, get rid of all your EGGO cards before the DEMOGORGON attacks or be toast! Game includes 106 EGGO-shaped game cards and 7 character cards.

It sounds like it’s vaguely based on the plot of Stranger Things, with the Eggos periphery to the actual rules — so what’s the point of making it Eggo-themed anyways? Make it about an Eggo thief spewing the famous catch phrase, or bust.

The Stranger Things Eggo Waffle Card Game will be released later this fall, and will be available for $15.

Stranger Things will return for its second season on Netflix on October 27, 2017.