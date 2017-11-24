In this edition of Stranger Things Bits:

Here’s Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) answering the web’s most-searched Stranger Things questions. These guys work so well together, and even in a goofy video like this, you can tell there’s genuine affection between them.

We’ve covered Butcher Billy’s fan art book covers in a previous Stranger Things Bits, but he’s also created some Atari video game covers for each episode of season two. The ones seen above are my favorites.

Remember Dustin’s purple brontosaurus sweatshirt from the second season? Of course you do. It’s a retro hoodie that The Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul (the organization emblazoned on the front of the sweatshirt) used to sell in the ’80s, and with the popularity of Stranger Things, they ramped up sales again to give fans a chance to buy their own. io9 reports that 18,000 sweatshirts were sold in the first day, totaling an impressive $600,000 for the non-profit organization. Very cool.

Actor David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, spoke with Business Insider about a tiny detail you may not have noticed: how the character is always wearing his daughter’s hair tie as a bracelet. We’ve already written a full piece about this, but here’s Harbour in his own words:

“It’s something subtle we do, and in fact if you watch the first [scene] of Jim Hopper in Season 1, he wakes up in the morning and before he even checks his watch he touches that bracelet on his arm. It’s the first thing that he does every morning because he never wants to forget her. Sara and the death of his daughter is his grounding place for reality. You’ll see in the first flashback with Sara that she has her hair up in these little pigtails and she’s wearing these blue hair ties. And then when you see me with her in the hospital after she’s going through chemo, and we’ve shaved her head, he’s wearing it on his right wrist when he’s reading to her. So it’s this bracelet that was her hair tie, and he wanted to wear it since she couldn’t wear it in her hair anymore — it was a little thing between them. And then it becomes a thing that’s like a security blanket for him, it’s a reminder for him. And you’ll notice throughout the series I will occasionally play with it like when I’m talking to Eleven or going through a difficult time.”

