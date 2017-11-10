In this edition of Stranger Things Bits:

Creators/showrunners The Duffer Brothers talk about their plans for the ending of the series

talk about their plans for the ending of the series The Duffers share a surprising inspiration for Stranger Things

Is there more to Dacre Montgomery ‘s bad boy bully Billy than we saw in season 2?

‘s bad boy bully Billy than we saw in season 2? The possible future of Sheriff Jim Hopper’s love life

Let’s take some inspiration from the Upside Down and kick things off in the most topsy-turvy manner possible: by starting with the ending. Speaking with Yahoo, Ross Duffer explained a bit more about their plans to eventually wrap up the series:

“We have an end goal; we know where we want to go. We’re not quite sure how long it will take to get there, but we do have a plan. And some of it, it’s just because Season 2, we just came into it with so many ideas, and so many of them have been kicked further down the road. So we’re gonna use some of those. In [our Season 2 brainstorm], we figured out what that ending is, but it’ll take more than one year to get there.”

Congrats to the crew of @Stranger_Things ya'll did an amazing job. Here's my homage to my favorite motley crew of misfits. #25centwonders pic.twitter.com/imEkNrUIoE — Patrick Ballesteros (@PatrickBallest) November 6, 2017

Artist Patrick Ballesteros seems like one of the few people who liked the seventh episode of the new season, “The Lost Sister” – his homage is one of the best things to result from that episode.

From Bald to Bitchin' pic.twitter.com/C3zCZ7uUpi — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 8, 2017

And speaking of fan art, here’s an Eleven-centric piece posted by the show’s official Twitter feed.

While Steven Spielberg and Stephen King are two huge and obvious influences on the Duffers’ Netflix series, SyfyWire has a breakdown of the similarities between Stranger Things and an “obscure manga later turned into an anime” called Elfen Lied. The Duffers have cited this as an inspiration before, and once you find out about what Elfen Lied is about, the parallels are extremely obvious.